Democrats Rally for Education at UMD

Fighting for More Funding for Education

DULUTH, Minn.-Numerous representatives from Minnesota’s House met at UMD today, to discuss having a plan to fund all public schools in the state, while reducing the cost of higher education.

All the representatives at the event were Democrats. They believe the Republican’s budget doesn’t make strong enough investments in education throughout the state.

“We would like to emphasize higher education is important and how beneficial education … especially for this area,” said Pavel Arkhipenkov of the UMD Student Association. “A lot of people go to school here in Duluth will end up working at [local] businesses.”

One of the top concerns at the event was the under-funding of the state’s colleges, which could lead to tuition increases.