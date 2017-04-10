Empty Bowl Preparations Take Place at the Depot

Its One of the Scond Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank's Biggest Fundraisers

DULUTH, Minn.- Tables topped with Artistic and unique bowls made by local artists and community members lined the depot, Monday.

It was part of Second Harvest’s preparation for Sea of Bowls and Empty bowl, Their biggest fundraiser of the year. The fundraiser raises money by selling ceramic bowls of all shapes and sizes to people. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“It’s really helpful when people attend this event and of course support second harvest because that helps us provide a whole lot of food in the Northland in the months ahead,” said Shaye Moris, the Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

Empty Bowls will be held Tuesday.