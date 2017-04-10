Giving Life through Organ Donation

National Donate Life Month Highlights Organ Donation in April

DULUTH, Minn. – April is National Donate Life Month and Tuesday there’s a chance to learn more about organ donation at St. Luke’s Hospital.

The Head of the Lakes Transplant Group is collaborating on a Donation and Transplantation Q & A, for community members and hospital staff.

It’s an opportunity to meet transplant recipients, their families and donor families and ask about the donation experience.

The event goes from 7-9 p.m. and will be held at St. Luke’s auditorium.

The Head of the Lakes Organ Transplant Group meets every second Tuesday of the month in classrooms two and three in the Miller Dwan Medical Center.

For more information on the group call 218-728-4368.

To become a donor head to www.life-source.org, or choose to be a donor when getting your driver’s license.