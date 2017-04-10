Level III Predatory Offender Relocating to Grand Rapids, Minn.

Notification meeting being held on April 13 at 6 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender moving into the Grand Rapids area.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Ryan Sellars Way will be released on April 24, 2017 and will relocated to the vicinity of South Crystal Springs Road and Unger Drive in rural Grand Rapids.

Way has a history of sexual conduct and contact with male and female victims ages 14 to adult. Conduct history included penetration with a 14-year-old male.

The Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, will be conducting a community meeting regarding Way. This meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Harris Town Hall at 21998 Airport Road. The public is encouraged to attend and gain more information.

For questions and more information contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.