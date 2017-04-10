Man Charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance

Search warrant executed in the 1500 block of East Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on the afternoon of April 6, in the 1500 block of East Superior Street in the City of Duluth.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation into the suspected sale of heroin at that address.

During the search, investigators located approximately six grams of heroin, including some packaged for sale, and U.S. currency.

Fifty-five-year-old Mark Anthony Dunigan, of Duluth, was arrested and booked into St. Louis County Jail on a probably cause charged of 2nd Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Dunigan was formally charged on Monday, April 10 by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office with 2nd Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance. His bail is set at $30,000.

Dunigan’s criminal history includes convictions since 1997 and includes 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault, 5th Degree Assault, Domestic Assault, Interfering with a 911 Call, and Obstructing the Legal process. He also has a conviction in U.S. Federal Court for Distribution of Cocaine.