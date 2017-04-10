Man Dies After Burning Incident at Fraser Shipyards

OSHA to Investigate

SUPERIOR, WI-A man who was burned while working at Fraser Shipyards in Superior in February has died.

The incident occurred Feb. 6 during work when Joseph Burch was working on a vessel undergoing services and repairs by Fraser. The ship was in winter layup in the Duluth-Superior Harbor.

“Fraser Shipyards is saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Burch,” said James Farkas, president and chief operating officer of Fraser Industries, in a prepared statement. “We wish to extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Mr. Burch worked for more than 22 years with the Fraser team. All of us at Fraser are thinking about him and those who loved him at this time of loss.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Adminstation is investigating the incident.

“We’re now working together with OSHA and the Boilermakers to understand fully how this happened and to prevent any future incidents from happening,” Farkas said in a prepared release in February.

The investigation will involves a review of company policies, interviews with those working during the incident, and an on-site investigation of the facility.

Earlier this year, Fraser reached an agreement with OSHA to settle a case related to employee exposure to lead paint and other sources during the repowering and refurbishment of the Herbert C. Jackson. Fraser paid $700,000 in fines for the case.