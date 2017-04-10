Manhunt Underway for Wisconsin Gun Thief Who Mailed Manifesto to Trump

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Authorities say a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store who sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump, and has threatened to carry out an unspecified attack is still on the run.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski also expressed anti-religious views in the 161 page manifesto that he sent to the Whtie House. Police increased patrols near churches in Janesville Sunday.

Investigators say Jakubowski has made no specific threat.

Sheriff Robert Spoden said a friend of Jakubowski turned over a copy of the manifesto to police.

Police believe Jakubowski stole a large quantity of handguns and rifles form the store in Janesville, 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee Tuesday night. A burned vehicle registered under his name was found nearby.

Authorities in southern Wisconsin have been following up on more than 300 tips and leads in the search for Jakubowski. Jakubowski remains at large and nearly 150 agencies are involved in the manhunt.

If you have seen Joseph Jakubowski or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately. If you have general tips or historical information, call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). The FBI is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of Joseph Jakubowski.