Rep. Erin Murphy Tours Duluth Schools

She Was in Duluth to Learn About Education Issues in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- Representative Erin Murphy visited Duluth schools to learn about school programs, and meet students and teachers.

Representative Murphy, lead by student guides, toured Lincoln Park Middle school, and talked with students and teachers about what each day is like to attend the school.

She toured an art class, and talked to 6th graders there about their work, visited the school’s garden, and learned about after school programs and athletics programs.

“I have been grateful to visit schools all over the state of Minnesota, and every place I go, Minnesotans are happy to show me what they’re doing, what’s special about the place that they live, and what’s special about what they’re providing for their kids and for our future,” said Rep. Murphy.

Rep. Murphy also visited Piedmont Elementary school where an education round table was held.

Murphy formerly authored a bill to provide universal school based pre-K, and is a DFL candidate for Governor.