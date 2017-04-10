UMD Honored with Special Guest Artist Today

More Diversity Sought in Artmaking

DULUTH, Minn.-. The University of Minnesota Duluth was honored with a special guest today.

Feminist performance artist Gabrielle Civil visited with students to discuss many issues including how to open your eyes to diversity. She said when people do that, they become much more joyous.

“In the world we are living in today and with so much divisiveness… I think it’s important for us to have opportunities to come together to really claim and embrace the possibilities of joy,” she said.

The artist held three separate events today at UMD. She said another goal of hers was to add more diverse ideas to art making at the school.

