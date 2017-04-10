Work Resumes on Highway 23 Reconstruction Project

Should be Completed by Mid-June

DULUTH, Minn.-Work resumed today on the Highway 23 reconstruction project in West Duluth.

Motorists are being restricted to a single lane near Freemont Street as crews construct a new storm sewer system from Grand Avenue to Freemont.

Construction will also continue on the Grand Avenue sidewalks in two weeks, which will also lead to single lanes in that area.

The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-June.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the benefits of the project include:

Smoother ride surface

Improved drainage

Improved utilities

Pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements

For more information about this project, visit this website.