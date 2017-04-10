Work Resumes on Highway 23 Reconstruction Project
Should be Completed by Mid-June
DULUTH, Minn.-Work resumed today on the Highway 23 reconstruction project in West Duluth.
Motorists are being restricted to a single lane near Freemont Street as crews construct a new storm sewer system from Grand Avenue to Freemont.
Construction will also continue on the Grand Avenue sidewalks in two weeks, which will also lead to single lanes in that area.
The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-June.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the benefits of the project include:
- Smoother ride surface
- Improved drainage
- Improved utilities
- Pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements
For more information about this project, visit this website.