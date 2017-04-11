400 Year Old Painting is Restored

"Portrait of an Elderly Lady" Can Be Seen at UMD's Tweed Museum

DULUTH, Minn. – a 400-year old painting at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Tweed Museum of Art has been restored.

“Portrait of an Elderly Lady” was painted in the Netherlands in 1628 and has been on display in Duluth for a long time.

Now, the painting has been restored to the way it was intended to be seen, and has a new period-appropriate frame.

“They saw this painting maybe a few years ago, it had the gold frame on it, and they looked at it and it was okay, and she came up to me tonight and she said, ‘you know, I’ve seen the painting for the first time. It has that black, Dutch frame on it. It looks the way it’s supposed to. It just feels right,'” says Kurt Nordwall, framing technician at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, who made the frame.

Tonight, artists gave a presentation about how they restored the painting.