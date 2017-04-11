Bridges Being Cleaned Throughout Northland

Expect Lane Closures

DULUTH, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Transportation is performing bridge maintenance on all the state bridges in Duluth and the rest of the state.

Crews started today using street sweepers and are also spraying down bridge decks, which removes salt and other debris that were built up over the winter.

Among the areas in the Northland that will be covered include:

• Between Boundary Avenue to 21st Avenue East, northbound and southbound;

• the Bong Bridge and the Bong Bridge interchange; and

• the Blatnik Bridge and the “Can of Worms” interchange.

Temporary lane closures will occur near bridges, with the cleanup ending April 28. They will be working 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on clean-up days.

For more information, visit this website.