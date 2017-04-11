Burnsville HS Teacher Arrested for ‘Sexually Explicit’ Communication with Student

Rose Heaphy - Fox 9

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KMSP) – A Burnsville High School music teacher was arrested Monday on suspicion of having explicit electronic communications with a student.

The school district said they received a complaint about Erik Akervik last Saturday and immediately began an investigation.

Police were notified that the teacher “had been communicating with a student electronically and the communication contained explicit material,” according to Burnsville Police Department spokesperson, Marty Doll.

Officers arrested Erik Akervik at the school on Monday morning.

Akervik has been working as a music teacher at Burnsville High School since 2013, the school district confirmed to Fox 9.

Statement from ISD 191:

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 received a complaint on Erik Akervik on Saturday, April 8, and immediately began an investigation. We contacted the local law authorities and are now cooperating with their criminal investigation.

Due to data practices laws, the District is limited in what we can speak to, however we find the reported allegations to be very upsetting. We are committed to fully working with the Burnsville Police Department in their investigation and take appropriate action to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students.

Mr. Akervik has been employed by the district since August of 2013 as a music teacher at Burnsville High School.