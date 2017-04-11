Community Helps Clean Up Homeless Campsites

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s the season for spring cleaning, something that is also true for Duluth’s homeless population.

A group of helpful Duluthians and some homeless folks themselves were seen picking up garbage near a campsite where many spend the night.

This is a community group organized an alliance with CHUM, the Duluth Police Department, and officials with the City of Duluth.

Some who came out to help used to be homeless themselves, and know all about the sense of community among those experiencing homeless in northern Minnesota.

“We kind of, like, look out for each other and we take care of each other that way. And we love each other that way,” said Irene Antelope, a woman who says she was homeless for nearly 10 years in Duluth before finally finding housing.

Irene has had a place to live for two years now.

“I didn’t know I was going to be homeless for a long time,” she said. “But I learned a lot going through it. I want people to know that Duluth is not a scary, bad place. We all look out for each other.”

All participants were given a ten dollar gift card and treated to a pizza lunch for their efforts.