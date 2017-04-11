Denfeld To Change Things Up

School To Become A Community School

Duluth, Minn.

Denfeld High School is looking to make some big changes for next school year. The school will no longer be considered just a public school but a fully functioning community school.

A community school integrates focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement.

Which will then leads to improved student learning, stronger families and healthier communities.

Come fall of 2017, Denfeld High School will join the likes of already established community schools in the area such as Myers- Wilkins Elementary and Lincoln Park Middle School.

With a wide variety of students it’s important to meet the needs of every student.

“We want a full service community school so we can meet the unique needs of each of our students. We are a combination of not only Denfeld HS but from Morgan Park to Central HS and the Trojans and we span a wide range of the community. We want to be able to meet each of those community needs through a full service community school here at Denfeld,” says Denfeld Principal Tonya Sconiers.

Community schools operate at different hours also. Allowing for a safe place for students to be and also provide meals for those that need it.

“One of the biggest changes that we hear from students is, can we be in the building past 3:45.In a community school time is not a factor. Instead of closing the doors at 3:45 it is daytime, evenings, weekends and into the night that schools are open,” says Denfeld Principal Tonya Sconiers.

Focus groups that included students, parents, teachers, and administrators were held throughout the year so that the school could focus on important issues needed to make the transition as easy as possible for all involved.