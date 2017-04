Most Duluth Dog Parks are Open

Jean Duluth Park Still too Wet to Use

DULUTH, Minn.-After battling the muddy spring conditions, many of Duluth’s dog parks are open again.

Both the Keene Creek and Observation Park dog parks are already open. The one on Jean Duluth Road remains closed at it’s still too wet to use.

City officials told us to expect the Jean Duluth park to open by next week.