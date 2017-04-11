Duluth Man Sentenced to 15 Years on Gun, Drug Crimes

Suspect Found with Homemade Silencer

DULUTH, Minn.-A Duluth man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for distributing 15 kilos of methamphetamine, possessing a machine gun, and being a felon with a firearm.

Morgan Baumann, 36, had previously pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges.

During the police’s investigation, they found Baumann with 25 firearms including two machine guns, a sawed-off shotgun, body armor, a homemade silencer, along with the meth.

Baumann has a previous conviction in Minnesota for aggravated second-degree robbery, along with being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.