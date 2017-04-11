Education Fills 1890s Duluth Building

Northland Uncovered: Lakeview Christian Academy

DULUTH, Minn. – Memories made at school stay with many of us forever, and one school in Duluth is working to build that type of close-knit community inside a building already full of Duluth history.

Learning fills the classrooms of Lakeview Christian Academy, but the walls preserve more than 120 years of history.

“The neat thing is they don’t make ’em like this anymore. They made ’em back then to last forever,” said Todd Benson, Head of School at Lakeview Christian Academy.

Outside the weathered bricks show years of wear from harsh Duluth winters, “The bricks on the outside just have this strong, secure feeling,” said Kindergarten teacher Diane Goldberg.

The building Lakeview Christian Academy occupies is the old Lowell Elementary School.

“The building was originally built in the 1890s, so it’s old,” laughed Benson.

“The built-in wood cabinets and the wood frames around the doors, it just has that, I don’t know that nostalgic feel to it,” explained Goldberg.

Lakeview Christian Academy moved into the building in 1994.

“It’s fun to wonder who was here before us and what classroom was this and what subjects were taught,” said Goldberg.

Established by Twin Ports Bible Fellowship in a church in 1979 the school started off with just 17 students.

Goldberg has taught at the school for 26 years. She sent her children to the school and tells us she has loved every minute of being part of this community.

“I think it’s just a wonderful place for a child to receive an education all the way around,” explained Goldberg.

Goldberg has had the opportunity to see her students grow and lead successful lives, “I have some students that stop in and say hi, and I’ve had a few students that have grown up, gone on, gotten married, and then brought their children back.”

Though LCA doesn’t have the largest number of students in town, school leaders believe the quality of the K-12 education is high.

“When you have very young children mixing with older children there’s a lot of mentoring opportunities, a lot of role modeling,” said Benson.

To apply to Lakeview Christian Academy call (218) 723-8844, or head to www.lakeviewchristianacademy.com.