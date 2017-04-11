Empty Bowl Fundraiser Looks to Raise $60,000

DULUTH, Minn. – The 24th annual Empty Bowl fundraiser was held today at the Depot in downtown Duluth.

The event raises money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. Participants buy a handcrafted bowl for $20. Then they get to enjoy soup and refreshments from local restaurants after the purchase.

“People really like the art side of it,” said Shaye Moris, executive director for the Northern Lakes Food Bank. “They like that it’s helping the hungry, so it really gathers a lot of people.”

Between 25 and 40 volunteers help with the event, which is expected to raise about $60,000. About 2,000 bowls are expected to be sold, with the proceeds providing about 150,000 meals for local families.

You can still raise money for this local food bank. To find out how, visit their website.