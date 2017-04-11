Fans Celebrate Special Season with UMD Men’s Hockey Team

April 11, 2017 was declared as Bulldog Hockey Day in Duluth to honor the accomplishments of the team this season

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team finished the year on an incredible run, but came up just short with a tough loss to Denver in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game.

Bulldog fans had one final chance to thank the team for a great season. Players and coaches were met with a standing ovation as they entered AMSOIL Arena.

Head coach Scott Sandelin and captain Dominic Toninato thanked everybody for the support, especially during this late run in the postseason. Fans got to celebrate a special year that may not have ended with a championship, but rather many special memories from this group of bulldogs.

“We enjoy coming to things like this, it’s awesome when you actually get to meet with the team again and see everybody,” said Bulldog fan Lindsey Klegstad. “The atmosphere is just so positive and happy.”

“We’ve got to know some of the players off the team which is just extra special for us watching those kids grow this year as a team, so it’s been real fun,” said Joel Kilichowski, who brought his family to the celebration.

All the players stuck around after the ceremony to sign autographs for kids and meet the fans who supported them all the way to the end.

Duluth mayor Emily Larson also declared April 11, 2017 as Bulldog Hockey Day in Duluth to honor the accomplishments of the team this season.