Knowing Your Neighbors: Mainstream Has The Fashion For All Men

No Matter The Season They Have You Covered

DULUTH, Minn. – For guys that take a little pride when they get dressed in the morning we have the place for you.

This week’s edition of Knowing Your Neighbor we take to into downtown Duluth to Mainstream Fashion for Men.

No matter the occasion or the season, you can find whatever you need here at mainstream fashion for men. They have a little bit of everything.

“We do designer denim, we do custom shirts, lots of great casual wear, shoes, outer wear, accessories etc,” said Co-Owner Ben Mork.

If it’s new and trendy, mainstream fashion for men is the place to go.

“Were keeping up with the trends. Not everybody likes suits these days. We do a lot of great sport coats that are casual and dressy,” said Mork.

Anything you want to go under that new snazzy sports coat, they have that too, just in time for warmer weather.

“We’ve gotten into a lot of casual wear; it’s our biggest area of expansion right now. You’ll see a lot of great looking casual shirts with convertible cuffs, great detail to them. Things you’re not going to see everywhere else like lots of light, bright colors for spring and summer. Some great traditional pieces too, very denim friendly,” said Mork

Ben isn’t worried about the upcoming construction of Superior St.

Heck; the construction may even get you a better deal.

“You know, our clientele is really loyal. We’ve got a great summer business built and we’ve got some contiguous plans in place.” said Mork.

If you haven’t made it to downtown Duluth lately, Ben says you’re always welcome.

“If they haven’t been downtown recently, I think it totally worth the stroll downtown. If you haven’t come out for a bite to eat or a drink, a lot of great new establishment popping up downtown and a lot of great retail still in downtown area. We’d love to see you anytime.” said Mork.