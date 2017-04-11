Leadership Group Spreads School Spirit at Myers-Wilkins Elementary

T-Shirt Fundraiser for Myers-Wilkins Wolves

DULUTH, Minn. – A local elementary school is hoping to drum up school spirit and an effort is underway to do just that at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School.

A Leadership Duluth group is taking on the challenge.

This morning, two members of the group, Ron Alston and Tyler Kimber, visited FOX 21 to talk about the importance of this project.

They contacted Myers-Wilkins Elementary to offer to buy t-shirts for the students and realized the school mascot logo could use an upgrade.

Mike Smisek of SEK Design created a brand new logo of the Myers-Wilkins wolf mascot.

Students are now voting for their favorite of the three options.

The group is holding a fundraiser to help cover the costs of brand new t-shirts for the students, painting materials, and the cost of designing and painting the logo.

The group is also looking to commission a painting of the wolf logo in the entrance of their school mascot to create a sense of pride when students walk through the door. This painting would be created by Smisek as well.

To make a donation, head to generosity.com/education-fundraising/myers-wilkins-elementary-school-t-shirt-fundraiser.

To learn more about the project, head to their Facebook Page.