Now-Closed Bagley’s Finds New Home For 1904 Jewelry Cases

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been nearly a year since Bagley and Company Jewelers closed shop in downtown Duluth after an impressive 131 years of business.

The former Bagley’s building has since been sold to a Texas investor with Northland ties.

But recently, the Bagley family parted ways with all their treasured hand-made jewelry cases built in 1904 – which is basically the final big goodbye to history.

“I felt so positive and blessed with the decision that was made, but boy, when I saw those cases drive down the road — that was hard,” said Rick Bagley, longtime owner of the jewelry store.

Rick, a fourth generation owner, told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger the new home is more than perfect.

All of the cases are now in a jewelry store called Bergey Jewelry out of Madison, Wis.

“Two weeks later she sends me these pictures and says here we are up and running. Here’s all your new cases. And that was just a blessing,”

Meanwhile, Rick is working with the St. Louis County Historical Society to hand over old Bagley archives, like sales logs with hand-written purchase from back in the 1900s.

It just another way Rick is trying to preserve the history of a business that has meant so much to the Bagley family and the thousands of customers over the years.

Meanwhile, as for the future of the Bagley building, those details are not known. But Rick confirms it will not be retail.