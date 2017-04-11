Officials Prepare UMD Staff and Faculty for Work With Foreign Nations

DULUTH, Minn. — Economic sanctions against nations like Russia or Cuba have made headlines in recent years.

And they can even affect those at our local universities.

Patrick Briscoe is the Export Controls and International Projects Officer within the University of Minnesota system.

Briscoe’s job is to train staff members on how to comply with federal laws when doing university business with foreign nations with economic sanctions.

The U.S. has famously made sanctions against countries like Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and the Crimea region of Ukraine.

“I’m trying to raise awareness about some of the potential hazards, but also havens, under these regulations,” Briscoe said. “What are we not allowed to do? What are we allowed to do? So we don’t do anything inconsistent with US law or policy.”

Briscoe says his presentation would be worthwhile to both faculty and students who may need to deal with sanctioned foreign nations.