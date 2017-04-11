Republicans Propose Tax Breaks for Wisconsin Beekeepers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican lawmakers say they want to combat a rapidly declining bee population by giving Wisconsin beekeepers tax exemptions.

Representative Amy Loudenbeck said in a memo Tuesday she and Senator Steve Nass are seeking co-sponsors on a bill that would define beekeeping in state law. It would also extend to beekeepers sales and use tax exemptions on certain items and services sold to farming and agriculture business that already exist for others.

The memo says bees are disappearing at an alarming rate due to pesticides, parasites, and habitat loss. It included a hashtag, #BringBackTheBees.

Loudenbeck says bees are vital to Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and pollinate many common food crops including cranberries, broccoli, and apples.

Loudenbeck and a spokesman for Nass didn’t’ immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking more details.