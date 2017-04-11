Senator Klobuchar Leads Transportation Summit in Duluth

Local Leaders Discuss How to Improve Northern Minnesota Infrastructure

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Duluth today leading a transportation summit to exchange ideas and opinions about infrastructure challenges in Minnesota.

Transportation and business leaders from across Northeastern Minnesota talked with Senator Klobuchar about what they think is needed to improve infrastructure across the region.

That includes a lot more than roads and highways. Improvements to airports, bridges, railroads, seaports, and broadband internet access were discussed, including how the Trump Administration’s proposed budget might affect those industries.

“The President has said that this was his priority when he won on election night, so we want to hold him to it and see an infrastructure bill coming our way,” says U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The Senator listened to comments from the community about specific needs in Northern Minnesota.

“Return on investment is the message we have to send back to Washington to say that the bang for our buck goes a long way in rural America and it’s very important that we keep those programs in place,” says Shaun Germolus, airport manager of the Range Regional Airport.

Senator Klobuchar’s stop in Duluth kicked off her ten county rural economy tour, which is taking her across Northern Minnesota in two days.