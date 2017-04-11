Take Action Minnesota Is Taking Action

A Rally Was Held In Support Of Paid Sick Time For All

DULUTH, Minn. – People rallied in Duluth today to support earned sick and safe time. The rally was part of Take Action Minnesota. There was also a listening session where perspectives were given on the issue.

The task force is in the 2nd faze of the resolution that would allow low income families gain much needed sick leave from work.

“Having to make some tough choices when they’re having to care for themselves or for a sick parent or sick child. They then have to make tough choices about, like what bill do I pay this month? Or how am I going to make ends meet? Or have to make a tough choice to go to work sick because they can’t afford to stay home.”

If you want your voice to be heard the next listening session is April 19th.