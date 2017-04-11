Twin Ports Women Are Celebrated

Those Who Give Back To The Community Are Honored

Duluth, Minn.

The Women Today Magazine was celebrating all women in the Twin Ports this afternoon.

It was the first ever event called “Women as a driving force” at the Northland Country Club this afternoon. Tonight was a celebration of all the hard work the women do in our area to keep the community striving.

“The women in the twin ports are amazing. So many of the things that we do here that we take for granted are because people step up and volunteer. We’re also celebrating the silent advocates, the women who are taking care of their neighbor that has cancer or looking after the neighbor’s kids or stepping in or stepping up where they’re needed,” says Editor Of Women Today Magazine, Holly Henry.

Women Today Magazine also recognizes women bi–monthly issue of the magazine.