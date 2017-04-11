Wisconsin State Trooper Killed in Crash
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper has died in a car crash while on duty in Sauk County.
Sheriff’s officials say the trooper lost control of his squad car and rolled over on interstate 90 near Lake Delton 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. He died at the scene after his squad hit a tree.
Governor Scott Walker identified the trooper killed as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah.
Borostowski was a staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard and had won the State Patrol’s Lifesaving Award two years ago, after performing CPR on a man and saving his life.