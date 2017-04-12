Breaking Ground on a New Elementary School in Superior

The school will be open for class in 2018

SUPERIOR, Wis. —

The City of Superior is ready for a new elementary school; officials and students broke ground earlier this morning.

Elementary students and their principal grabbed the shovels right at the spot where the new Cooper Elementary School will go.

Voters approved a referendum in 2016 to fund the new state of the art, two-story school.

School district leaders say they are excited about the functionality and new technology the new school will provide.

“The technology that’s going to be in there is going to be amazing,” said Cooper Elementary Principal Aaron Lieberz. “It’s going to be a lot more accessible to our students and to this community.”

Superior School District Superintendent Janna Stevens kicked the event off.

Stevens was glowing about how much better the new modern Cooper Elementary will be.

“[It will be] much more energy-efficient,” she said. “Much clearer ability for teachers to collaborate with one another without having to walk a city block. The security will really be second to none. I think our teachers do a great job, but what they deserve is a facility designed to enhance learning. I think our Cooper teachers are just thrilled.”

The new Cooper Elementary School is expected to be open for class in the fall of 2018.