Duluth City Leaders Discuss Parking Issues

Another look at front yard parking issues

DULUTH, Minn. —

Officials from the City of Duluth met to discuss issues with parking around town.

City leaders discussed the community’s interest in enforcing ordinances against front yard parking.

They also met with members of the Duluth Landlords Association about issues with off-street parking and rental licenses.

“Looking at where the parking is located, trying to make sure that we’re being reasonable in creating more off street parking for rental properties,” said Keith Hamre, Director of Planning and Construction Services.

The City of Duluth made a plan to start enforcing front yard parking laws in the fall last year.

Now, they’re looking at ways that can please both sides of the front yard parking issue.

“[We’re discussing] where it can be allowed, what kind of conditions, what kind of standards – to make sure it’s more aesthetically pleasing, making sure we’re addressing the environmental conditions that front yard parking can cause,” Hamre said.

Hamre says his department is just about ready to take their recommendations to the city council.