Duluth’s Got Talent Competition Seeking Performers

Auditions Are May 3rd, and the Competition is May 12th

DULUTH, Minn. – For all of you out there with a hidden talent this could be your chance to show it off.

Duluth Sister Cities International is putting on the Duluth’s Got Talent show.

Auditions are May 3rd, and the performance is May 12th.

For anybody trying to get their act ready, classes are being offered every Wednesday night at Lincoln Park Middle School.

“Duluth’s got to have people who are very talented and so we’re looking for those folks, so hopefully they’ll come out from under their garages or out from behind a tree,” says Pat Castellano, a teacher at the classes.

All proceeds will be donated to the Sister Cities Youth Scholarship Program.