Electrical Failure Suspected Cause of Fire in Upper Peninsula

IRONWOOD, Mich. – At approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday Ironwood Public Safety Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 235 Brogan St. in the City of Ironwood, MI.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke coming from the attic of the structure.

The fire was located in the attic area of the home and was quickly extinguished.

The home received moderate fire, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation, but initial indications point to an electrical failure in the bathroom light fixtures.

Assisting at the scene were Beacon Ambulance and Gogebic County Victim Services.