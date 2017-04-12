Empty Bowl Raises Over $57,000 for Second Harvest

More than 150,000 Meals Raised for Needy

DULUTH, Minn. – Yesterday’s Empty Bowl event, raised $57,715 for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

The annual event ensures that about 150,000 meals will be available to the less fortunate.

Since it started in 1994, the event has raised more than a million dollars for the hungry, which equals about 3.1 million meals.

“Once again we are amazed by the support of this 24–year event,” said Shaye Moris, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s executive director in a prepared statement. “Just when you think it’s time to retire such a long–time community event you see the support and love for this event and think, ‘we just have to let it continue.’ We are grateful to all those who contribute and participate. Together we’ll once again put thousands of meals on the table of Northland residents in need.”

For more information about the food bank and to learn how to make a donation, visit www.northernlakesfoodbank.org.