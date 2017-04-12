Getting Toasty on National Grilled Cheese Day

Locally Owned Toasty's in Duluth is Seeing a Spike in Business Since Opening a Second Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Things were getting toasty in the Northland Wednesday, and no, we’re not talking weather!

Northlanders are taking part in National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, especially the staff at Toasty’s Sandwich Shop in Duluth.

Owner Tom Hagen says since the opening of their second location on Superior Street, business is booming.

Toasty’s is using all fresh ingredients in their items, including locally farm raised meats and breads from third street bakery in Duluth.

According to food historians, cooked bread and cheese is an ancient food, enjoyed across the world in many cultures.

The modern version in the United States originated in the 1920s when inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese were cheap and easy to come by.

“We felt like we needed a nice local sandwich shop. Some of the city’s that we were comparing ourselves to have a lot of those smaller neighborhood shops,” said Tom Hagen, Owner of Toasty’s.

If you’re looking to get in on the grilled cheese action, Toasty’s does deliver in the Duluth area.

“The actual concept of our shop allows us to really in our opinion provide products that are going to be a little bit more from our local environment,” said Hagen.

Toasty’s is located at 1032 East 9th Street in Duluth’s Central Hillside, and 220 West Superior Street in Downtown Duluth.

