Hibbing Auditorium Renovation to Start

Project Will be Completed Over Two Summers

HIBBING, Minn. – Work is set to begin on restoring Hibbing High School’s auditorium.

The project will cost about $2.5 Million, with construction scheduled for the next two summers.

In the past, the room has hosted Presidential candidates and of course a young Bob Dylan.

The school’s superintendent says Hibbing is lucky to have so much community interest in the school’s future.

“A lot of people have a vested interest in this school district and our community,” said Superintendent Brad Johnson. “We’re lucky to have people in our community willing to step up and help us out.”

The auditorium is also a popular spot for tourists.

“All summer long people from all over the word actually, come and tour this facility because it’s such a national treasure,” said Johnson. “It’s a gem up here.”

The district still needs about $600,000 to finish paying for the restoration. A fundraising campaign kicks off May 1st.