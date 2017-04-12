Job Seekers Hit the DECC for Annual Career Fair

Job Market Getting Better

DULUTH, Minn.- More than 100 employers packed the DECC today for the annual Northland Career Fair.

Job seekers were able to meet with employers and apply for a variety of jobs. One official from the event told us, the job market is getting stronger in this area.

“There’s full-time, part-time, seasonal – there’s just really everything, which is just amazing to me,” said Rhonda Rutford, Workforce Development Representative for the state of Minnesota.

Some of the hot jobs included those in the healthcare and construction fields.

For more information about the local job market, visit mn.gov.