Local Artists Design Stained Glass Windows for Duluth Chapel

Jim & Barb Collette spent three months assembling 1,300 pieces of glass

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth chapel is looking a little more colorful, thanks to pair of local artists.

Four stained glass windows were unveiled Wednesday afternoon at Benedictine Living Community. The senior living center commissioned the work to Barb and Jim Collette, who have been working out of a studio in their home for the last 20 years.

The couple spent three months designing and assembling 1,300 pieces of glass, tying together a symbol of purity with the flow of water.

“[It’s] just a natural value of respecting the earth and what the earth gives back to you with the sun, the river, the water and the land, and how we all benefit from those things in our lives,” said Barb Collette.

The two glass artisans will also be designing seven more stained glass windows for the rest of the chapel. Each display will be available to purchase as a memorial to family members who have passed away.