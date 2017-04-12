Parks and Rec Thinks Employees For Hard Work

Lincoln Park Getting A Makeover

Duluth, Minn.

Duluth parks and recreation celebrated another year with their annual commission meeting.

The night was to recap accomplishments, look towards the future and recognize key partners that have played a significant role in moving forward several park plans.

One of those plans is the reconstruction of Lincoln Park

“There are issues that we’ve had with the park. It was severely damaged after 2012 floods. We have an opportunity to make that park better by doing some improvements to the play space and actually move that from one side of the road over a creek to the other side so that it’s safer,” Says CEO of Equilibrium Jodi Slick.

Phase one of the construction is set to start this Summer and expected to be completed by the Fall.