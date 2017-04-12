Playhouse: ‘Mamma Mia!’ First Up At NorShor Theatre

Dan Hanger

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – 2017-2018 seasons for its Main Stage, Underground, Children’s Theatre and Theatre for Young Audiences
(TYA) series!  Featuring six sensational titles in the Main Stage season, the Duluth Playhouse is ready for its next stage at the NorShor and its 650-seat theatre.

MAIN STAGE 2017-2018 SEASON*

Rumors by Neil Simon
September 21-October 1, 2017

A Christmas Carol
November 30-December 17, 2017

Mamma Mia!
*The first show on the NorShor Theatre stage*
February 8-24, 2018

Lend Me a Tenor
April 5-14, 2018

Our Town
May 17-26, 2018

The Music Man
July 12-28, 2018

——- ——- ——-

THE UNDERGROUND 2017-2018 SEASON*

1984 by George Orwell
October 5-14, 2017

SPECIAL EVENT!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
October 2017

Calendar Girls
January 18-27, 2018

Death of a Salesman
March 15-24, 2018

SPECIAL EVENT!
What She Said: One Act Festival
June 2018

Sweet Charity
April 26-May 12, 2018

The Toxic Avenger
August 2-18, 2017

——- ——- ——-

PLAYHOUSE CHILREN’S THEATRE
2017-2018 SEASON*

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure!
October 19-29, 2017

The Wizard of Oz
March 15-25, 2018

Guys & Dolls JR!
Junior Intensive
June 29-July 1, 2018

Dear Edwina
Junior Intensive
July 28-August 1, 2018

West Side Story
Teen Intensive
August 9-19, 2018

Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet
Teen Intensive
August 9-19, 2018

——- ——- ——-

THE THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
(TYA) 2017-2018 SEASON*

The Jungle Book
January 25-February 4, 2018

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
May 10-20, 2018

Pinocchio
June 14-17 & July 12-15, 2018

For more, log on to DuluthPlayHouse.org

