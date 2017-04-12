Playhouse: ‘Mamma Mia!’ First Up At NorShor Theatre
DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – 2017-2018 seasons for its Main Stage, Underground, Children’s Theatre and Theatre for Young Audiences
(TYA) series! Featuring six sensational titles in the Main Stage season, the Duluth Playhouse is ready for its next stage at the NorShor and its 650-seat theatre.
MAIN STAGE 2017-2018 SEASON*
Rumors by Neil Simon
September 21-October 1, 2017
A Christmas Carol
November 30-December 17, 2017
Mamma Mia!
*The first show on the NorShor Theatre stage*
February 8-24, 2018
Lend Me a Tenor
April 5-14, 2018
Our Town
May 17-26, 2018
The Music Man
July 12-28, 2018
——- ——- ——-
THE UNDERGROUND 2017-2018 SEASON*
1984 by George Orwell
October 5-14, 2017
SPECIAL EVENT!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
October 2017
Calendar Girls
January 18-27, 2018
Death of a Salesman
March 15-24, 2018
SPECIAL EVENT!
What She Said: One Act Festival
June 2018
Sweet Charity
April 26-May 12, 2018
The Toxic Avenger
August 2-18, 2017
——- ——- ——-
PLAYHOUSE CHILREN’S THEATRE
2017-2018 SEASON*
Madagascar – A Musical Adventure!
October 19-29, 2017
The Wizard of Oz
March 15-25, 2018
Guys & Dolls JR!
Junior Intensive
June 29-July 1, 2018
Dear Edwina
Junior Intensive
July 28-August 1, 2018
West Side Story
Teen Intensive
August 9-19, 2018
Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet
Teen Intensive
August 9-19, 2018
——- ——- ——-
THE THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
(TYA) 2017-2018 SEASON*
The Jungle Book
January 25-February 4, 2018
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
May 10-20, 2018
Pinocchio
June 14-17 & July 12-15, 2018
For more, log on to DuluthPlayHouse.org