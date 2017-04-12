Playhouse: ‘Mamma Mia!’ First Up At NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – 2017-2018 seasons for its Main Stage, Underground, Children’s Theatre and Theatre for Young Audiences

(TYA) series! Featuring six sensational titles in the Main Stage season, the Duluth Playhouse is ready for its next stage at the NorShor and its 650-seat theatre.

MAIN STAGE 2017-2018 SEASON*

Rumors by Neil Simon

September 21-October 1, 2017

A Christmas Carol

November 30-December 17, 2017

Mamma Mia!

*The first show on the NorShor Theatre stage*

February 8-24, 2018

Lend Me a Tenor

April 5-14, 2018

Our Town

May 17-26, 2018

The Music Man

July 12-28, 2018

THE UNDERGROUND 2017-2018 SEASON*

1984 by George Orwell

October 5-14, 2017

SPECIAL EVENT!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

October 2017

Calendar Girls

January 18-27, 2018

Death of a Salesman

March 15-24, 2018

SPECIAL EVENT!

What She Said: One Act Festival

June 2018

Sweet Charity

April 26-May 12, 2018

The Toxic Avenger

August 2-18, 2017

PLAYHOUSE CHILREN’S THEATRE

2017-2018 SEASON*

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure!

October 19-29, 2017

The Wizard of Oz

March 15-25, 2018

Guys & Dolls JR!

Junior Intensive

June 29-July 1, 2018

Dear Edwina

Junior Intensive

July 28-August 1, 2018

West Side Story

Teen Intensive

August 9-19, 2018

Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet

Teen Intensive

August 9-19, 2018

THE THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

(TYA) 2017-2018 SEASON*

The Jungle Book

January 25-February 4, 2018

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

May 10-20, 2018

Pinocchio

June 14-17 & July 12-15, 2018

