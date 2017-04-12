Salmon Season Hits Canal Park Pier

Coho Salmon are Running and Chasing their Primary Food Source, the Smelt.

DULUTH, Minn. – Each Spring anglers take the shores of Lake Superior in hopes of a tasty salmon biting their line.

Right now the Coho Salmon are running and chasing their primary food source, the smelt.

Fishing is good along the south pier of the Canal in Duluth where many anglers try their luck in hopes to catch the prize fish.

“You have to stay focused and pay attention to what you are doing… The catching doesn’t always happen but the fresh air is great!” explained a local angler, Rw Junior.

As the smelt season continues to get closer, Junior explained the bites will get better. Soon the salmon will begin to swing up the North Shore.