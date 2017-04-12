Sheet Metal Business Specializing in Custom Design Projects

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth company is making a name for itself, working on custom projects for other local business.

Sheet Metal Solutions hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday at their new location in Lincoln Park.

Last year, Mark and Becky LaTour moved their business from a small workshop at their home, to a new 5,000 square foot space. The company has built success deigning custom metal work for many local restaurants, breweries and businesses in the Twin Ports area and across the country.

“It’s nice because we’re able to give them something that they didn’t know they could get,” said Mark LaTour. “We get people that come in and just need something small and just don’t know where to get it and we can make it for them.”

Sheet Metal Solutions also work on residential projects.

You can find them at 2231 W. Superior Street.