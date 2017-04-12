Two Suspects Wanted in Dollar Store Robbery

Contact Authorities if You Have Any Informaiton

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth police are looking for two suspects involved in an alleged robbery at the Dollar Tree on the 300 block of Central Entrance.

Employees at the store said a firearm was displayed during the incident.

The first suspect is being described as a black man in his late 20’s. He’s believed to be six-feet tall with a skinny build and wearing a dark jacket. The second suspect is described as a black man who is also six-feet tall, with a skinny to medium build. He was also wearing a dark clothing.

If you have any information on the case, contact police.