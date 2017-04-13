5th Graders Act Out Colonial Days

It's A Tradition That Has Been Going On At Stowe Elementary For Years

DULUTH, Minn.- Fifth Grade Student at Stowe Elementary hosted Acted out history at the Colonial Fair today.

Students studied what life was like in the colonial times, and dressed in costumes to show what they learned to their family and friends. The school gym became a colonial village and children acted out roles like black smiths, and store owners of colonial times.

“Hands on learning is one of the best ways to learn and it’s so engaging for the students and they can learn a lot more when actually put in to that role,” said Melissa Berman, a Fifth Grade Social Studies Teacher at the school.

Colonial Fair is a tradition that has been going on at Stowe Elementary school for 7 years.