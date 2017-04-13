Commercial Production Assistant – Part Time

KQDS FOX 21 is hiring for a part-time commercial production position.

Commercial producers will participate in all parts of creating both digital and broadcast commercials. Including writing, shooting and editing local commercials. Graphic design experience and general camera/shooting experience a plus.

This position will also entail promotional creative duties including commercials, web and social media. Recent college graduates encouraged to apply.

Please submit resume and cover letter to: bnicklin@kqdsfox21.tv; or mail to KQDS-TV,

Attention: Brant Nicklin

2001 London Rd

Duluth, MN 55812 (No Phone Calls Please)

EOE FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.