House Fire on North 18th Avenue East in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at 518 North 18th Avenue East around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors reportedly saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

Fire officials confirmed that 21 firefighters responded to the blaze, and when the first arrived on scene flames were visible at the front of the house.

The homeowner told FOX 21 that he was using a butane torch to burn dead pine needles in his front yard, when he accidentally caught a small tree on fire, which spread to the house. Due to dry conditions the blaze spread quickly.

The Fire Marshal’s office does also want to point out that it is illegal to burn brush within city limits. Residents are encouraged to bring their brush and yard wast to WLSSD.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but there is significant smoke and fire damage throughout the entire home.

