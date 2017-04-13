Former NHL Athlete Henry Boucha Visits UWS

He Talked About His Career as an Athlete and About Racism

SUPERIOR Wis.- Henry Boucha who played for the Detroit Red Wings in the 1970s, gave a presentation on diversity, and answered questions from students, fans, and community members, at the Multicultural center in UWS.

Boucha talked about his career playing in the NHL and in the Olympics, and the adversities and racism he experienced, even as a professional athlete. He believes promoting diversity is a step in the right direction to encourage people to unlearn racism.

“Racism…. it hurts. It’s denigrating to the Indian people and how we live and perceive life in this journey of ours and how we handle that adversity,” said Boucha.

Boucha has also written a book on his life called Native American Olympian, which is being made into a movie and documentary series.