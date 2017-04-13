Hot and Cold Salad Perfect for Spring

Cooking Connection: Burnt Onion Kitchen & Brews

BIWABIK, Minn. – Burnt Onion Kitchen and Brews is the restaurant in the new chalet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota.

It’s headed up by Chef Dan Schimka.

There is hand-crafted beer, hand-cut steaks, seafood flown in from Hawaii and fresh pasta.

For this week’s Cooking Connection Chef Dan taught FOX 21’s William Seay how to make a hot and cold salad perfect for the Spring and Summer.

Hot and Cold Salad:

Saute shrimp over medium/high heat in pan

Add white wine to shrimp while in pan, then set aside

Wash and chop romaine

Chop prosciutto

Slice cucumber

Julienne red/green pepper

Chop Roma tomatoes

Add Feta cheese

Bake and chop potato

Add everything into bowl

Top with olive oil and lemon juice

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and the last seating is at 9 p.m. Once golf season starts the restaurant will be open daily.

They are hosting and Easter brunch on Sunday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Breakfast Items: Blueberry pancakes, strawberry French toast, eggs benedict, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage, bacon, blintz, fresh fruits, yogurts

Lunch Items: Grilled salmon with lemon caper butter, fried shrimp, walleye fingers, prosciutto stuffed chicken with brie cream, southern fried chicken, grilled pork chops with house made apple butter, pasta rotolo, whipped\roasted potatoes, wild rice pilaf, grilled asparagus, vegetable medley

Carvings: Roast sirloin of beef, honey glazed ham, roast leg of lamb

Salads & Sides: Potato and pasta salad, tossed garden, fresh tomato and mozzarella, Caesar, fruit salad, coleslaw

Desserts: Assorted pies and cakes, warm rice pudding, breakfast pastries, cookies, bars

Beverages: Soft Drinks, coffee, complimentary champagne

The brunch is $26 per person + tax and $12 for kids 12 & under. Reservations required: 218-865-8061

For more information on Burnt Onion, head to their website.