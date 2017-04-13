Hot and Cold Salad Perfect for Spring
Cooking Connection: Burnt Onion Kitchen & Brews
BIWABIK, Minn. – Burnt Onion Kitchen and Brews is the restaurant in the new chalet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota.
It’s headed up by Chef Dan Schimka.
There is hand-crafted beer, hand-cut steaks, seafood flown in from Hawaii and fresh pasta.
For this week’s Cooking Connection Chef Dan taught FOX 21’s William Seay how to make a hot and cold salad perfect for the Spring and Summer.
Hot and Cold Salad:
- Saute shrimp over medium/high heat in pan
- Add white wine to shrimp while in pan, then set aside
- Wash and chop romaine
- Chop prosciutto
- Slice cucumber
- Julienne red/green pepper
- Chop Roma tomatoes
- Add Feta cheese
- Bake and chop potato
- Add everything into bowl
- Top with olive oil and lemon juice
The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and the last seating is at 9 p.m. Once golf season starts the restaurant will be open daily.
They are hosting and Easter brunch on Sunday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Breakfast Items: Blueberry pancakes, strawberry French toast, eggs benedict, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage, bacon, blintz, fresh fruits, yogurts
Lunch Items: Grilled salmon with lemon caper butter, fried shrimp, walleye fingers, prosciutto stuffed chicken with brie cream, southern fried chicken, grilled pork chops with house made apple butter, pasta rotolo, whipped\roasted potatoes, wild rice pilaf, grilled asparagus, vegetable medley
Carvings: Roast sirloin of beef, honey glazed ham, roast leg of lamb
Salads & Sides: Potato and pasta salad, tossed garden, fresh tomato and mozzarella, Caesar, fruit salad, coleslaw
Desserts: Assorted pies and cakes, warm rice pudding, breakfast pastries, cookies, bars
Beverages: Soft Drinks, coffee, complimentary champagne
The brunch is $26 per person + tax and $12 for kids 12 & under. Reservations required: 218-865-8061
For more information on Burnt Onion, head to their website.