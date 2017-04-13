Johnson’s Bakery Taking Orders for Easter Treats

Duluth Bakery Offers Several Options for Holiday Treats

DULUTH, Minn. – Easter is just days away and if you haven’t started baking yet, no need to worry! Johnson’s Bakery in Duluth has you covered.

The long-time Duluth Bakery is currently taking orders for buns, pies, tortes, cookies, cakes and more.

The bakery has two locations in Duluth:

2230 W 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55806 – (218) 727-1889

4509 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 – (218) 525-9988

For more information, head to their website.