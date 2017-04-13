Marcus Duluth Cinema Gets New Luxury Recliner Seats

4 Of Their Theatres Have New Chairs

DULUTH, Minn.- Movie time has become more comfortable at the Marcus Duluth Cinema, thanks to their new chairs

The Marcus Duluth Cinema has installed new chairs called Dream Loungers in 4 of their theatres. The Dream Loungers are all electric and recline back all the way, so theatre goers can watch the newest movie with more space and comfort than before.

“Hopefully we’ll have more people come out more times to enjoy the seats, and that will make up for the few less seats that we have,” said Shawn Fennessey, the General Manager of the Cinema.

The dream lounger seats are available by reservation.